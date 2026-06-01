Senior Leaders Connect with Defenders at RAF Alconbury

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Melissa Riener, 501st Combat Support Wing command chief, meets with defenders assigned to the 423rd Security Forces Squadron at RAF Alconbury, England, May 29, 2026. During the visit, they discussed the challenges and rewards of safeguarding the installation and the role of security forces personnel in supporting mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chief Master Sgt. Brent Kimbell)