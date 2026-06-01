Senior Leaders Connect with Defenders at RAF Alconbury

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Melissa Riener, 501st Combat Support Wing command chief, right, and Chief Master Sgt. Tyhae Willocks, 423rd Air Base Group senior enlisted leader, left, meet with defenders assigned to the 423rd Security Forces Squadron at RAF Alconbury, England, May 29, 2026. During the visit, they discussed the challenges and rewards of safeguarding the installation and the role of security forces personnel in supporting mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chief Master Sgt. Brent Kimbell)