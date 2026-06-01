31 FW youth get tactical at Operation KUDOS

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Meghan Robinson, 31st Security Forces Squadron small unmanned aerial system program manager, shows off a small unmanned aerial system as part of the 31st SFS sUAS team’s demonstration during Operation KUDOS at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 27, 2026. Operation KUDOS is a volunteer event for Airmen to help children of military members understand and provide context to the experience their parents go through before a deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)