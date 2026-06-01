U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Meghan Robinson, 31st Security Forces Squadron small unmanned aerial system program manager, shows off a small unmanned aerial system as part of the 31st SFS sUAS team’s demonstration during Operation KUDOS at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 27, 2026. Operation KUDOS is a volunteer event for Airmen to help children of military members understand and provide context to the experience their parents go through before a deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 03:15
|Photo ID:
|9722313
|VIRIN:
|260527-F-JJ878-2150
|Resolution:
|7463x4975
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31 FW youth get tactical at Operation KUDOS [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.