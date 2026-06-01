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    31 FW youth get tactical at Operation KUDOS [Image 5 of 7]

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    31 FW youth get tactical at Operation KUDOS

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A member of the 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron assists a child with a demonstration of Mission Oriented Protective Posture equipment during Operation KUDOS at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 27, 2026. Operation KUDOS is a volunteer event for Airmen to help children of military members understand and provide context to the experience their parents go through before a deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 03:15
    Photo ID: 9722311
    VIRIN: 260527-F-JJ878-2121
    Resolution: 7086x4724
    Size: 7.43 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 31 FW youth get tactical at Operation KUDOS [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    31 FW youth get tactical at Operation KUDOS
    31 FW youth get tactical at Operation KUDOS
    31 FW youth get tactical at Operation KUDOS
    31 FW youth get tactical at Operation KUDOS
    31 FW youth get tactical at Operation KUDOS
    31 FW youth get tactical at Operation KUDOS
    31 FW youth get tactical at Operation KUDOS

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    31FW, 31FSS, Aviano Air Base, Military Child

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