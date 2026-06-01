A member of the 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron assists a child with a demonstration of Mission Oriented Protective Posture equipment during Operation KUDOS at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 27, 2026. Operation KUDOS is a volunteer event for Airmen to help children of military members understand and provide context to the experience their parents go through before a deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 03:15
|Photo ID:
|9722311
|VIRIN:
|260527-F-JJ878-2121
|Resolution:
|7086x4724
|Size:
|7.43 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31 FW youth get tactical at Operation KUDOS [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.