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    Champion Brigade’s 501st CBRNE Co. (TE) Changes Command [Image 5 of 6]

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    Champion Brigade’s 501st CBRNE Co. (TE) Changes Command

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Spc. Mark Bowman 

    2ID Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Capt. William Bain, incoming commander of 501st Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High-yield Explosives Company (Technical Escort), 23rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High-yield Explosives Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, smiles as he prepares to take command, May 27, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. 501st held a change of command ceremony to honor Capt. Adam Pionke and welcome Bain. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 02:02
    Photo ID: 9722216
    VIRIN: 260527-A-BF020-1005
    Resolution: 5407x3475
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Champion Brigade’s 501st CBRNE Co. (TE) Changes Command [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Champion Brigade’s 501st CBRNE Co. (TE) Changes Command
    Champion Brigade’s 501st CBRNE Co. (TE) Changes Command
    Champion Brigade’s 501st CBRNE Co. (TE) Changes Command
    Champion Brigade’s 501st CBRNE Co. (TE) Changes Command
    Champion Brigade’s 501st CBRNE Co. (TE) Changes Command
    Champion Brigade’s 501st CBRNE Co. (TE) Changes Command

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