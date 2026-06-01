Champion Brigade’s 501st CBRNE Co. (TE) Changes Command

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U.S. Army Capt. William Bain, incoming commander of 501st Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High-yield Explosives Company (Technical Escort), 23rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High-yield Explosives Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, smiles as he prepares to take command, May 27, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. 501st held a change of command ceremony to honor Capt. Adam Pionke and welcome Bain. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)