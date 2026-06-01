U.S. Army Capt. Adam Pionke, outgoing commander of 501st Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High-yield Explosives Company (Technical Escort), 23rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High-yield Explosives Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, holds the company guidon, May 27, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. 501st held a change of command ceremony to honor Pionke and welcome Capt. William Bain. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 02:02
|Photo ID:
|9722214
|VIRIN:
|260527-A-BF020-1002
|Resolution:
|6240x3832
|Size:
|4.6 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Champion Brigade’s 501st CBRNE Co. (TE) Changes Command [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.