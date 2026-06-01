3d MEB 5k Hike

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U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade participate in a 5-kilometer hike on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, May 29, 2026. The hike reinforced physical readiness, unit cohesion, and leadership development while promoting the expeditionary mindset required to rapidly respond to crises and contingencies throughout the Indo-Pacific region. 3rd MEB serves as a command-and-control element capable of responding to a wide range of operations, from humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to combat operations.