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    3d MEB 5k Hike [Image 2 of 5]

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    3d MEB 5k Hike

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.28.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Giovanni Jimenez 

    3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade   

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade participate in a 5-kilometer hike on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, May 29, 2026. The hike reinforced physical readiness, unit cohesion, and leadership development while promoting the expeditionary mindset required to rapidly respond to crises and contingencies throughout the Indo-Pacific region. 3rd MEB serves as a command-and-control element capable of responding to a wide range of operations, from humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to combat operations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 01:10
    Photo ID: 9722168
    VIRIN: 260529-M-BD655-5755
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 3d MEB 5k Hike [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Giovanni Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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