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    1000 Pound Club Challenge [Image 10 of 12]

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    1000 Pound Club Challenge

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joel Hauyaban, Headquarters and Service Battalion, gets ready to deadlift during a 1,000-pound club challenge on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, May 29, 2026. The challenge tested overall strength by combining participants’ one-repetition maximum bench press, squat and deadlift, with competitors striving to achieve a combined total of 1,000 pounds or more. Marine Corps Community Services hosted the event to promote physical fitness, readiness and esprit de corps among service members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 20:50
    Photo ID: 9721852
    VIRIN: 260529-M-BA951-1010
    Resolution: 4139x2980
    Size: 4.52 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 1000 Pound Club Challenge [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Jaden Beardsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1000lbs Club, MCRDPI, Parris Island

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