1000 Pound Club Challenge

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A U.S. Marine with Headquarters and Service Battalion, puts chalk on his hand during a 1,000-pound club challenge on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, May 29, 2026. The challenge tested overall strength by combining participants’ one-repetition maximum bench press, squat and deadlift, with competitors striving to achieve a combined total of 1,000 pounds or more. Marine Corps Community Services hosted the event to promote physical fitness, readiness and esprit de corps among service members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley)