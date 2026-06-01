Chief of Staff U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Speaks at DKI APCSS

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael R. Drowley, Chief of Staff U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visited the Fellows of Comprehensive Security Course (CSC 26-2) at the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies (DKI APCSS), Honolulu, Hawaii, June 2, 2026. Maj. Gen. Drowley spoke about the challenges that are inherent in establishing relationships throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Department of Defense photo by Luke McCall)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 19:53
|Photo ID:
|9721786
|VIRIN:
|260602-D-JY604-1272
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|11.96 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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