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    Chief of Staff U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Speaks at DKI APCSS [Image 4 of 6]

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    Chief of Staff U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Speaks at DKI APCSS

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Luke McCall 

    Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael R. Drowley, Chief of Staff U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visited the Fellows of Comprehensive Security Course (CSC 26-2) at the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies (DKI APCSS), Honolulu, Hawaii, June 2, 2026. Maj. Gen. Drowley spoke about the challenges that are inherent in establishing relationships throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Department of Defense photo by Luke McCall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 19:53
    Photo ID: 9721785
    VIRIN: 260602-D-JY604-1232
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 17.73 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Chief of Staff U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Speaks at DKI APCSS [Image 6 of 6], by Luke McCall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Chief of Staff U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Speaks at DKI APCSS
    Chief of Staff U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Speaks at DKI APCSS
    Chief of Staff U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Speaks at DKI APCSS
    Chief of Staff U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Speaks at DKI APCSS
    Chief of Staff U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Speaks at DKI APCSS
    Chief of Staff U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Speaks at DKI APCSS

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    DKI APCSS
    Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies
    Comprehensive Security Course.
    U.S. Air Force
    Maj. Gen. Michael R. Drowley

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