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    JTF-DC hosts Freedom 250 Interagency Response and Capabilities Showcase [Image 15 of 17]

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    JTF-DC hosts Freedom 250 Interagency Response and Capabilities Showcase

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tianna Wilson 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force-District of Columbia, speaks to the media during Freedom 250 Interagency Response and Capabilities Showcase at the DC Armory in Washington, June 2, 2026. Federal and local agencies in attendance provided insight to the specialized personnel, equipment, and tools that will be used to help safeguard the National Capital Region during Freedom 250 events. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tianna Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 18:22
    Photo ID: 9721665
    VIRIN: 260602-Z-RK177-1131
    Resolution: 6069x4046
    Size: 7.23 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, JTF-DC hosts Freedom 250 Interagency Response and Capabilities Showcase [Image 17 of 17], by SSG Tianna Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JTF-DC hosts Freedom 250 Interagency Response and Capabilities Showcase
    JTF-DC hosts Freedom 250 Interagency Response and Capabilities Showcase
    JTF-DC hosts Freedom 250 Interagency Response and Capabilities Showcase
    JTF-DC hosts Freedom 250 Interagency Response and Capabilities Showcase
    JTF-DC hosts Freedom 250 Interagency Response and Capabilities Showcase
    JTF-DC hosts Freedom 250 Interagency Response and Capabilities Showcase
    JTF-DC hosts Freedom 250 Interagency Response and Capabilities Showcase
    JTF-DC hosts Freedom 250 Interagency Response and Capabilities Showcase
    JTF-DC hosts Freedom 250 Interagency Response and Capabilities Showcase
    JTF-DC hosts Freedom 250 Interagency Response and Capabilities Showcase
    JTF-DC hosts Freedom 250 Interagency Response and Capabilities Showcase
    JTF-DC hosts Freedom 250 Interagency Response and Capabilities Showcase
    JTF-DC hosts Freedom 250 Interagency Response and Capabilities Showcase
    JTF-DC hosts Freedom 250 Interagency Response and Capabilities Showcase
    JTF-DC hosts Freedom 250 Interagency Response and Capabilities Showcase
    JTF-DC hosts Freedom 250 Interagency Response and Capabilities Showcase
    JTF-DC hosts Freedom 250 Interagency Response and Capabilities Showcase

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    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeandBeautiful

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