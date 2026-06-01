JTF-DC hosts Freedom 250 Interagency Response and Capabilities Showcase

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U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, commanding general (interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, provides remarks to the press during the Freedom 250 Interagency Response and Capabilities Showcase at the DC Armory in Washington, June 2, 2026. Federal and local agencies in attendance provided insight to the specialized personnel, equipment, and tools that will be used to help safeguard the National Capital Region during Freedom 250 events. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tianna Wilson)