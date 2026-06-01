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    Custom Tactics joins S.A.F.E.R. Together suicide prevention network [Image 3 of 4]

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    Custom Tactics joins S.A.F.E.R. Together suicide prevention network

    PRATTVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye  

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Veterans, community leaders and local officials welcome Custom Tactics into the S.A.F.E.R. Together network during a ceremony in Prattville, Alabama, May 29, 2026. S.A.F.E.R. Together is a statewide suicide prevention initiative that partners with federal firearms licensees to provide voluntary, confidential and temporary firearm and ammunition storage for military members, veterans and first responders during periods of increased risk. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 15:23
    Photo ID: 9721132
    VIRIN: 260529-A-OK577-5658
    Resolution: 5429x3345
    Size: 6.74 MB
    Location: PRATTVILLE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Custom Tactics joins S.A.F.E.R. Together suicide prevention network [Image 4 of 4], by SFC William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Custom Tactics joins S.A.F.E.R. Together suicide prevention network
    Custom Tactics joins S.A.F.E.R. Together suicide prevention network
    Custom Tactics joins S.A.F.E.R. Together suicide prevention network
    Custom Tactics joins S.A.F.E.R. Together suicide prevention network

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