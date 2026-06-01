Custom Tactics joins S.A.F.E.R. Together suicide prevention network

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jason Smith, chairman of S.A.F.E.R. Together, speaks during a ceremony recognizing Custom Tactics' entry into the S.A.F.E.R. Together program in Prattville, Alabama, May 29, 2026. S.A.F.E.R. Together is a statewide suicide prevention initiative that partners with federal firearms licensees to provide voluntary, confidential and temporary firearm and ammunition storage for military members, veterans and first responders during periods of increased risk. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye)