Bridging the Gap: EACE’s Research Advances Upper Extremity Rehabilitation for Warfighters

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Subject demonstrates Close Kinetic Chain Upper Extremity Stability test. Pictured, two tapelines are placed 36 inches apart. The subject starts in a standard push-up position, with one hand on each tapeline. The subject is to touch one tapeline with the opposite hand and repeat. The score is the number of touches achieved in 15 seconds. The test is performed twice with a self-selected rest between trials. The higher score is reported. (Photo Credit: Dr. Marisa Pontillo, Extremity Trauma and Amputation Center of Excellence)