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    Bridging the Gap: EACE’s Research Advances Upper Extremity Rehabilitation for Warfighters [Image 1 of 2]

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    Bridging the Gap: EACE’s Research Advances Upper Extremity Rehabilitation for Warfighters

    FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Danae Johnson 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Subject demonstrates Close Kinetic Chain Upper Extremity Stability test. Pictured, two tapelines are placed 36 inches apart. The subject starts in a standard push-up position, with one hand on each tapeline. The subject is to touch one tapeline with the opposite hand and repeat. The score is the number of touches achieved in 15 seconds. The test is performed twice with a self-selected rest between trials. The higher score is reported. (Photo Credit: Dr. Marisa Pontillo, Extremity Trauma and Amputation Center of Excellence)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 15:21
    Photo ID: 9721082
    VIRIN: 260501-O-PP379-3865
    Resolution: 660x495
    Size: 141.96 KB
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Bridging the Gap: EACE’s Research Advances Upper Extremity Rehabilitation for Warfighters [Image 2 of 2], by Danae Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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