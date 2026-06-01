Bridging the Gap: EACE’s Research Advances Upper Extremity Rehabilitation for Warfighters

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The Single Arm Shot Put test is demonstrated as follows: The subject sits in a standard chair (45.72 cm high) without armrests. The front legs of the chair are aligned with a line marked by the tester. The subject’s feet and lower legs rest on another identical chair placed directly in front of the first chair. To stabilize the subject, the non-throwing arm is crossed over the chest, and a strap is secured diagonally across the upper body. Participants are instructed to "put" a 2.72 kg medicine ball, specifically avoiding an overhead or baseball-style throw. The distance is measured from the tapeline to the point where the ball first contacts the ground. Each subject performs three trials, and the average distance for each arm is recorded.. (Photo Credit: Dr. Marisa Pontillo, Extremity Trauma and Amputation Center of Excellence)