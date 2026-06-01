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    Bridging the Gap: EACE’s Research Advances Upper Extremity Rehabilitation for Warfighters [Image 2 of 2]

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    Bridging the Gap: EACE’s Research Advances Upper Extremity Rehabilitation for Warfighters

    FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Danae Johnson 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    The Single Arm Shot Put test is demonstrated as follows: The subject sits in a standard chair (45.72 cm high) without armrests. The front legs of the chair are aligned with a line marked by the tester. The subject’s feet and lower legs rest on another identical chair placed directly in front of the first chair. To stabilize the subject, the non-throwing arm is crossed over the chest, and a strap is secured diagonally across the upper body. Participants are instructed to "put" a 2.72 kg medicine ball, specifically avoiding an overhead or baseball-style throw. The distance is measured from the tapeline to the point where the ball first contacts the ground. Each subject performs three trials, and the average distance for each arm is recorded.. (Photo Credit: Dr. Marisa Pontillo, Extremity Trauma and Amputation Center of Excellence)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 15:21
    Photo ID: 9721068
    VIRIN: 260501-O-PP379-7645
    Resolution: 506x673
    Size: 124.24 KB
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Bridging the Gap: EACE’s Research Advances Upper Extremity Rehabilitation for Warfighters [Image 2 of 2], by Danae Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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