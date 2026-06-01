Code 100TO.31 New Technologies Branch Mechanical Engineer Amy Schleicher and Aerospace Engineer Devin Lee set up one of the drones planned for use at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY).
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 12:17
|Photo ID:
|9720563
|VIRIN:
|260417-N-XX785-9927
|Resolution:
|6653x4438
|Size:
|7.51 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Eye on Innovation: Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s New Technologies Branch Aims to Bring New and Sustainable Solutions to Our Workforce
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