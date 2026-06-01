Date Taken: 04.17.2026 Date Posted: 06.02.2026 12:17 Photo ID: 9720563 VIRIN: 260417-N-XX785-9927 Resolution: 6653x4438 Size: 7.51 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Eye on Innovation: Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s New Technologies Branch Aims to Bring New and Sustainable Solutions to Our Workforce [Image 2 of 2], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.