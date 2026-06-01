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    Eye on Innovation: Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s New Technologies Branch Aims to Bring New and Sustainable Solutions to Our Workforce [Image 1 of 2]

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    Eye on Innovation: Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s New Technologies Branch Aims to Bring New and Sustainable Solutions to Our Workforce

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    From left to right: Code 100TO.31 New Technologies Branch Mechanical Engineer Amy Schleicher, Aerospace Engineer Devin Lee, Management and Program Analyst Cameron Boyd, Management and Program Analyst Rick “Fern” Fernicola and Branch Head Amber Turk.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 12:17
    Photo ID: 9720562
    VIRIN: 260417-N-XX785-6244
    Resolution: 6657x4440
    Size: 7.78 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    Eye on Innovation: Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s New Technologies Branch Aims to Bring New and Sustainable Solutions to Our Workforce
    Eye on Innovation: Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s New Technologies Branch Aims to Bring New and Sustainable Solutions to Our Workforce

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    Eye on Innovation: Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s New Technologies Branch Aims to Bring New and Sustainable Solutions to Our Workforce

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    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Eye on Innovation
    Command Transformation Office

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