From left to right: Code 100TO.31 New Technologies Branch Mechanical Engineer Amy Schleicher, Aerospace Engineer Devin Lee, Management and Program Analyst Cameron Boyd, Management and Program Analyst Rick “Fern” Fernicola and Branch Head Amber Turk.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 12:17
|Photo ID:
|9720562
|VIRIN:
|260417-N-XX785-6244
|Resolution:
|6657x4440
|Size:
|7.78 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Eye on Innovation: Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s New Technologies Branch Aims to Bring New and Sustainable Solutions to Our Workforce
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