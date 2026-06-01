Polish Military Contingent welcomes new commander at Incirlik AB

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U.S. Air Force Col. Albert Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Sean Ellenburg, 39th ABW command chief, speak with a Polish Military Contingent service member following their change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 26, 2026. 39th ABW leadership attended the ceremony to express gratitude to the departing Polish leadership and personnel, while welcoming the incoming commander. [AF7.1](U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)