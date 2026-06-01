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    Polish Military Contingent welcomes new commander at Incirlik AB [Image 14 of 14]

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    Polish Military Contingent welcomes new commander at Incirlik AB

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    05.25.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Albert Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Sean Ellenburg, 39th ABW command chief, speak with a Polish Military Contingent service member following their change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 26, 2026. 39th ABW leadership attended the ceremony to express gratitude to the departing Polish leadership and personnel, while welcoming the incoming commander. [AF7.1](U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 06:37
    Photo ID: 9719816
    VIRIN: 260526-F-VB704-1258
    Resolution: 6241x4823
    Size: 5.27 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Polish Military Contingent welcomes new commander at Incirlik AB [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Polish Military Contingent welcomes new commander at Incirlik AB
    Polish Military Contingent welcomes new commander at Incirlik AB
    Polish Military Contingent welcomes new commander at Incirlik AB
    Polish Military Contingent welcomes new commander at Incirlik AB
    Polish Military Contingent welcomes new commander at Incirlik AB
    Polish Military Contingent welcomes new commander at Incirlik AB
    Polish Military Contingent welcomes new commander at Incirlik AB
    Polish Military Contingent welcomes new commander at Incirlik AB
    Polish Military Contingent welcomes new commander at Incirlik AB
    Polish Military Contingent welcomes new commander at Incirlik AB
    Polish Military Contingent welcomes new commander at Incirlik AB
    Polish Military Contingent welcomes new commander at Incirlik AB
    Polish Military Contingent welcomes new commander at Incirlik AB
    Polish Military Contingent welcomes new commander at Incirlik AB

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    Incirlik AB
    Polish Military Contingent
    NATO
    partnership
    change of command ceremony

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