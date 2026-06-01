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    Polish Military Contingent welcomes new commander at Incirlik AB [Image 13 of 14]

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    Polish Military Contingent welcomes new commander at Incirlik AB

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    05.25.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    39th Air Base Wing

    Polish LT. Col. Arkadiusz Wirkus, Polish Military Contingent incoming commander, delivers remarks during their change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 26, 2026. Engagements between U.S. and Allied leaders strengthen partnerships, enhance interoperability and support continued mission readiness across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 06:37
    Photo ID: 9719814
    VIRIN: 260526-F-VB704-1240
    Resolution: 7360x4140
    Size: 9.45 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Polish Military Contingent welcomes new commander at Incirlik AB [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Polish Military Contingent welcomes new commander at Incirlik AB
    Polish Military Contingent welcomes new commander at Incirlik AB
    Polish Military Contingent welcomes new commander at Incirlik AB
    Polish Military Contingent welcomes new commander at Incirlik AB
    Polish Military Contingent welcomes new commander at Incirlik AB
    Polish Military Contingent welcomes new commander at Incirlik AB
    Polish Military Contingent welcomes new commander at Incirlik AB
    Polish Military Contingent welcomes new commander at Incirlik AB
    Polish Military Contingent welcomes new commander at Incirlik AB
    Polish Military Contingent welcomes new commander at Incirlik AB
    Polish Military Contingent welcomes new commander at Incirlik AB
    Polish Military Contingent welcomes new commander at Incirlik AB
    Polish Military Contingent welcomes new commander at Incirlik AB
    Polish Military Contingent welcomes new commander at Incirlik AB

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    Incirlik AB
    Polish Military Contingent
    NATO
    partnership
    change of command ceremony

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