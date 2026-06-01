Polish Military Contingent welcomes new commander at Incirlik AB

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Polish LT. Col. Arkadiusz Wirkus, Polish Military Contingent incoming commander, delivers remarks during their change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 26, 2026. Engagements between U.S. and Allied leaders strengthen partnerships, enhance interoperability and support continued mission readiness across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)