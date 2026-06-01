Polish LT. Col. Arkadiusz Wirkus, Polish Military Contingent incoming commander, delivers remarks during their change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 26, 2026. Engagements between U.S. and Allied leaders strengthen partnerships, enhance interoperability and support continued mission readiness across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 06:37
|Photo ID:
|9719814
|VIRIN:
|260526-F-VB704-1240
|Resolution:
|7360x4140
|Size:
|9.45 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Polish Military Contingent welcomes new commander at Incirlik AB [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.