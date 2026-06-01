U.S. Army Capt. Ye Suk Kim (center), the incoming commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, receives the company guidon from Col. Kristen E. Steinbrecher (left), commander of USAG Humphreys, during a change of command ceremony at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 29, 2026. The passing of the guidon signifies the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander, Capt. Stanley Ching (right), to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Estevan Hidalgo)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 04:05
|Photo ID:
|9719774
|VIRIN:
|260529-A-TO451-1241
|Resolution:
|6880x4584
|Size:
|3.51 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG-H HHC welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Estevan Hidalgo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG-H HHC welcomes new commander
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