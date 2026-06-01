USAG-H HHC welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Ye Suk Kim (center), the incoming commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, receives the company guidon from Col. Kristen E. Steinbrecher (left), commander of USAG Humphreys, during a change of command ceremony at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 29, 2026. The passing of the guidon signifies the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander, Capt. Stanley Ching (right), to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Estevan Hidalgo)