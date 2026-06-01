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    USAG-H HHC welcomes new commander [Image 1 of 2]

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    USAG-H HHC welcomes new commander

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Estevan Hidalgo 

    USAG Humphreys

    U.S. Army Capt. Stanley Ching (right), the outgoing commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, passes the company guidon to Col. Kristen E. Steinbrecher (center), commander of USAG Humphreys, during a change of command ceremony at Camp Humphreys, May 29, 2026. The ceremony marked the transfer of authority from Capt. Ching to the incoming commander, Capt. Ye Suk Kim (left). (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Estevan Hidalgo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 04:05
    Photo ID: 9719773
    VIRIN: 260529-A-TO451-1083
    Resolution: 6267x4176
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAG-H HHC welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Estevan Hidalgo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAG-H, Camp Humphreys, IMCOM

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