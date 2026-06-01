USAG-H HHC welcomes new commander

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U.S. Army Capt. Stanley Ching (right), the outgoing commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, passes the company guidon to Col. Kristen E. Steinbrecher (center), commander of USAG Humphreys, during a change of command ceremony at Camp Humphreys, May 29, 2026. The ceremony marked the transfer of authority from Capt. Ching to the incoming commander, Capt. Ye Suk Kim (left). (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Estevan Hidalgo)