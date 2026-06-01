U.S. Army Capt. Stanley Ching (right), the outgoing commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, passes the company guidon to Col. Kristen E. Steinbrecher (center), commander of USAG Humphreys, during a change of command ceremony at Camp Humphreys, May 29, 2026. The ceremony marked the transfer of authority from Capt. Ching to the incoming commander, Capt. Ye Suk Kim (left). (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Estevan Hidalgo)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 04:05
|Photo ID:
|9719773
|VIRIN:
|260529-A-TO451-1083
|Resolution:
|6267x4176
|Size:
|3.55 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG-H HHC welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Estevan Hidalgo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG-H HHC welcomes new commander
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