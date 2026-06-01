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    Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Force Master Chief Visits VP-26 Tridents [Image 4 of 4]

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    Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Force Master Chief Visits VP-26 Tridents

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Bennett IV 

    Patrol Squadron Two Six

    Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Force Master Chief Dustin Kuers speaks with Sailors supporting Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 26, on Kadena Air Base, May 28, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 02:07
    Photo ID: 9719738
    VIRIN: 260528-N-OF444-1182
    Resolution: 3307x2480
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Force Master Chief Visits VP-26 Tridents [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 William Bennett IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Force Master Chief Visits VP-26 Tridents
    Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Force Master Chief Visits VP-26 Tridents
    Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Force Master Chief Visits VP-26 Tridents
    Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Force Master Chief Visits VP-26 Tridents

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    CTF 72
    U.S. PACFLT
    U.S. INDOPACOM
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    U.S. Navy
    VP-26 Tridents

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