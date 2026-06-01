Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Force Master Chief Visits VP-26 Tridents

Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Force Master Chief Dustin Kuers speaks with Sailors supporting Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 26, on Kadena Air Base, May 28, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 02:07
|Photo ID:
|9719735
|VIRIN:
|260528-N-OF444-1077
|Resolution:
|4108x3081
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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