Congressman Don Davis Swears in Future Soldiers at Greenville Recruiting Company Event

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In a powerful demonstration of community support and patriotism, the Greenville Recruiting Company recently partnered with Our Community Salutes to honor the region’s newest Future Soldiers. The highlight of the event was a special swearing-in ceremony led by U.S. Representative Don Davis (NC-1), who administered the oath of enlistment to the young men and women stepping forward to serve their country