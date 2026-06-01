(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Congressman Don Davis Swears in Future Soldiers at Greenville Recruiting Company Event [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Congressman Don Davis Swears in Future Soldiers at Greenville Recruiting Company Event

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Twana Atkinson 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion, Raleigh

    In a powerful demonstration of community support and patriotism, the Greenville Recruiting Company recently partnered with Our Community Salutes to honor the region’s newest Future Soldiers. The highlight of the event was a special swearing-in ceremony led by U.S. Representative Don Davis (NC-1), who administered the oath of enlistment to the young men and women stepping forward to serve their country.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 02:06
    Photo ID: 9719729
    VIRIN: 260528-A-HO021-5936
    Resolution: 650x488
    Size: 127.46 KB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Congressman Don Davis Swears in Future Soldiers at Greenville Recruiting Company Event [Image 2 of 2], by Twana Atkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Congressman Don Davis Swears in Future Soldiers at Greenville Recruiting Company Event
    Congressman Don Davis Swears in Future Soldiers at Greenville Recruiting Company Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Congressman Don Davis Swears in Future Soldiers at Greenville Recruiting Company Event

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Congressman Don Davis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery