In a powerful demonstration of community support and patriotism, the Greenville Recruiting Company recently partnered with Our Community Salutes to honor the region’s newest Future Soldiers. The highlight of the event was a special swearing-in ceremony led by U.S. Representative Don Davis (NC-1), who administered the oath of enlistment to the young men and women stepping forward to serve their country.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 02:06
|Photo ID:
|9719729
|VIRIN:
|260528-A-HO021-5936
|Resolution:
|650x488
|Size:
|127.46 KB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|6
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|0
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Congressman Don Davis Swears in Future Soldiers at Greenville Recruiting Company Event
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