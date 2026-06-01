EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (May 18, 2026) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), fuel an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter during flight quarters, May 18, 2026. Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Johnny Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 03:01
|Photo ID:
|9719704
|VIRIN:
|260518-N-OC644-2041
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors perform flight quarters onboard USS Bulkeley (DGD 84), May 18, 2026 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Johnny Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.