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    Sailors perform flight quarters onboard USS Bulkeley (DGD 84), May 18, 2026 [Image 1 of 3]

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    Sailors perform flight quarters onboard USS Bulkeley (DGD 84), May 18, 2026

    AT SEA

    05.17.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Johnny Garcia 

    USS BULKELEY (DDG 84)

    EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (May 18, 2026) Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Jason Carpenter, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), signals to an MH60-R Seahawk helicopter, May 18, 2026. Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Johnny Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 03:01
    Photo ID: 9719701
    VIRIN: 260518-N-OC644-2018
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sailors perform flight quarters onboard USS Bulkeley (DGD 84), May 18, 2026 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Johnny Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sailors perform flight quarters onboard USS Bulkeley (DGD 84), May 18, 2026
    Sailors perform flight quarters onboard USS Bulkeley (DGD 84), May 18, 2026
    Sailors perform flight quarters onboard USS Bulkeley (DGD 84), May 18, 2026

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    USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), Flight Quarters, Flight Ops, HSM-79, Desperados

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