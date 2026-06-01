Congratulations to the Soldiers and spouses honored at the MSC-K Military Ball on May 21 for their vital contributions to the Army sustainment community.
Whether serving in the Ordnance, Quartermaster, Transportation, or Adjutant General fields, your dedication ensures we are always ready.
• Ancient Order of Saint Christopher: Col. R. Scott Carpenter
(U.S. Army photo by KATUSA Pfc. Kim, Min-Jae)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 20:39
|Photo ID:
|9719449
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-SH184-1017
|Resolution:
|6687x4373
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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