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    Congratulations to the Soldiers and spouses honored at the MSC-K Military Ball on May 21 for their vital contributions to the Army sustainment community. [Image 5 of 7]

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    Congratulations to the Soldiers and spouses honored at the MSC-K Military Ball on May 21 for their vital contributions to the Army sustainment community.

    DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Chong Min Pak 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Congratulations to the Soldiers and spouses honored at the MSC-K Military Ball on May 21 for their vital contributions to the Army sustainment community.
    Whether serving in the Ordnance, Quartermaster, Transportation, or Adjutant General fields, your dedication ensures we are always ready

    • Honorable Order of Saint Martin: Capt. Boey Chen, Maj. Jamal Murphy, Lt. Col. Michael Oh, Col. James McGee
    (U.S. Army photo by KATUSA Pfc. Kim, Min-Jae)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 20:39
    Photo ID: 9719444
    VIRIN: 260521-A-SH184-1016
    Resolution: 6860x4573
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Congratulations to the Soldiers and spouses honored at the MSC-K Military Ball on May 21 for their vital contributions to the Army sustainment community. [Image 7 of 7], by Chong Min Pak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Congratulations to the Soldiers and spouses honored at the MSC-K Military Ball on May 21 for their vital contributions to the Army sustainment community.
    Congratulations to the Soldiers and spouses honored at the MSC-K Military Ball on May 21 for their vital contributions to the Army sustainment community.
    Congratulations to the Soldiers and spouses honored at the MSC-K Military Ball on May 21 for their vital contributions to the Army sustainment community.
    Congratulations to the Soldiers and spouses honored at the MSC-K Military Ball on May 21 for their vital contributions to the Army sustainment community.
    Congratulations to the Soldiers and spouses honored at the MSC-K Military Ball on May 21 for their vital contributions to the Army sustainment community.
    Congratulations to the Soldiers and spouses honored at the MSC-K Military Ball on May 21 for their vital contributions to the Army sustainment community.
    Congratulations to the Soldiers and spouses honored at the MSC-K Military Ball on May 21 for their vital contributions to the Army sustainment community.

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