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Congratulations to the Soldiers and spouses honored at the MSC-K Military Ball on May 21 for their vital contributions to the Army sustainment community.

Whether serving in the Ordnance, Quartermaster, Transportation, or Adjutant General fields, your dedication ensures we are always ready



• Honorable Order of Saint Martin: Capt. Boey Chen, Maj. Jamal Murphy, Lt. Col. Michael Oh, Col. James McGee

(U.S. Army photo by KATUSA Pfc. Kim, Min-Jae)