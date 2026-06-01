94th AAMDC CG meets with USARPAC DCG

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U.S. Army Brig. Gen. William Parker, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) commanding general, meets with U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) Deputy Commanding General for Strategy and Plans, Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Cornelia, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, May 29, 2026. Parker and Cornelia met to discuss a command overview brief between USARPAC and 94th AAMDC. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Image edited and cropped to emphasize subjects.)