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    94th AAMDC CG meets with USARPAC DCG [Image 4 of 4]

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    94th AAMDC CG meets with USARPAC DCG

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Tanner 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. William Parker, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) commanding general, meets with U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) Deputy Commanding General for Strategy and Plans, Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Cornelia, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, May 29, 2026. Parker and Cornelia met to discuss a command overview brief between USARPAC and 94th AAMDC. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Image edited and cropped to emphasize subjects.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 19:09
    Photo ID: 9719381
    VIRIN: 260529-A-EM105-6108
    Resolution: 4642x3095
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    94th AAMDC CG meets with USARPAC DCG
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    94th AAMDC CG meets with USARPAC DCG

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