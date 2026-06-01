Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink and Representative Jeff Crank pose for a group photo with members of Mission Delta 31 at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, May 29, 2026. The visit allowed Meink and Crank to engage directly with personnel responsible for delivering space capabilities to combatant commanders around the world. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 17:17
|Photo ID:
|9719184
|VIRIN:
|260529-X-DA809-1008
|Resolution:
|5115x2785
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECAF Visit to 2 NWS [Image 2 of 2], by Dalton Prejeant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.