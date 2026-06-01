(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECAF Visit to 2 NWS [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SECAF Visit to 2 NWS

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Dalton Prejeant 

    Space Base Delta 41

    Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink and Representative Jeff Crank pose for a group photo with members of Mission Delta 31 at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, May 29, 2026. The visit allowed Meink and Crank to engage directly with personnel responsible for delivering space capabilities to combatant commanders around the world. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 17:17
    Photo ID: 9719184
    VIRIN: 260529-X-DA809-1008
    Resolution: 5115x2785
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECAF Visit to 2 NWS [Image 2 of 2], by Dalton Prejeant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECAF Visit to 2 NWS
    SECAF Visit to 2 NWS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SchrieverSFB
    SpaceBaseDelta1
    SBD41
    SPACEBASEDELTA41

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery