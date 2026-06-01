SECAF Visit to 2 NWS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink and Representative Jeff Crank pose for a group photo with members of Mission Delta 31 at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, May 29, 2026. The visit allowed Meink and Crank to engage directly with personnel responsible for delivering space capabilities to combatant commanders around the world. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)