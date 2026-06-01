SECAF Visit to 2 NWS

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Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink is greeted by U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Stephen Slade, Combat Forces Command mobilization assistant to the commander, upon his arrival at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, May 29, 2026. Meink visited Schriever SFB to learn more about the installation’s mission, capabilities and contributions to national security. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)