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    10th Mountain Division Bids Senior Leaders Farewell [Image 4 of 7]

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    10th Mountain Division Bids Senior Leaders Farewell

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Alyssa Norton 

    10th Mountain Division

    Maj. Gen. Scott M. Naumann, commanding general of 10th Mountain Division, gives a speech during the Mountain Salute Ceremony on Fort Drum, New York, June 1, 2026. The ceremony recognizes leadership transitions within the 10th Mountain Division and honors the service and sacrifice of both Soldiers and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alyssa Norton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 12:57
    Photo ID: 9718110
    VIRIN: 260601-A-HO064-6983
    Resolution: 4763x2816
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 10th Mountain Division Bids Senior Leaders Farewell [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    10th Mountain Division Bids Senior Leaders Farewell
    10th Mountain Division Bids Senior Leaders Farewell
    10th Mountain Division Bids Senior Leaders Farewell
    10th Mountain Division Bids Senior Leaders Farewell
    10th Mountain Division Bids Senior Leaders Farewell
    10th Mountain Division Bids Senior Leaders Farewell
    10th Mountain Division Bids Senior Leaders Farewell

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    Ceremony, Mountain Salute, Fort Drum

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