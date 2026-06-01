Maj. Gen. Scott M. Naumann, commanding general of 10th Mountain Division, pins Col. Daniel P. Kearney, outgoing 10th Mountain Division Chief of Staff, with the Legion of Merit award during the Mountain Salute Ceremony on Fort Drum, New York, June 1, 2026. The ceremony recognizes leadership transitions within the 10th Mountain Division and honors the service and sacrifice of both Soldiers and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alyssa Norton)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 12:57
|Photo ID:
|9718074
|VIRIN:
|260601-A-HO064-5587
|Resolution:
|4909x4160
|Size:
|3.58 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th Mountain Division Bids Senior Leaders Farewell [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.