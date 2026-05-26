Tour Firmeza: del West Panama 2026

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Domenica Gonzalez, a transmission systems operator with the 10th Marine Regiment, paints a child's face during Tour Firmeza: del West in La Chorrera, Panama, May 30, 2026. Tour Firmeza is a public outreach event hosted by Panamanian security institutions, including the National Police, National Aeronaval Service, and National Border Service, designed to strengthen community relations and boost civic support. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)