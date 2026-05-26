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    Tour Firmeza: del West Panama 2026 [Image 8 of 8]

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    Tour Firmeza: del West Panama 2026

    LA CHORRERA, PANAMA

    05.30.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Domenica Gonzalez, a transmission systems operator with the 10th Marine Regiment, paints a child's face during Tour Firmeza: del West in La Chorrera, Panama, May 30, 2026. Tour Firmeza is a public outreach event hosted by Panamanian security institutions, including the National Police, National Aeronaval Service, and National Border Service, designed to strengthen community relations and boost civic support. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 10:31
    Photo ID: 9717741
    VIRIN: 260530-A-WU359-9985
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.9 MB
    Location: LA CHORRERA, PA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Tour Firmeza: del West Panama 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Oshon Trowbridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Tour Firmeza: del West Panama 2026
    Tour Firmeza: del West Panama 2026
    Tour Firmeza: del West Panama 2026
    Tour Firmeza: del West Panama 2026
    Tour Firmeza: del West Panama 2026
    Tour Firmeza: del West Panama 2026
    Tour Firmeza: del West Panama 2026
    Tour Firmeza: del West Panama 2026

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    JSCG-P, JTF-B, Partnership, Tour Firmeza, SOUTHCOM

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