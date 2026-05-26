U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Domenica Gonzalez, a transmission systems operator with the 10th Marine Regiment, paints a child's face during Tour Firmeza: del West in La Chorrera, Panama, May 30, 2026. Tour Firmeza is a public outreach event hosted by Panamanian security institutions, including the National Police, National Aeronaval Service, and National Border Service, designed to strengthen community relations and boost civic support. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 10:31
|Photo ID:
|9717741
|VIRIN:
|260530-A-WU359-9985
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.9 MB
|Location:
|LA CHORRERA, PA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tour Firmeza: del West Panama 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Oshon Trowbridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.