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    Tour Firmeza: del West Panama 2026 [Image 4 of 8]

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    Tour Firmeza: del West Panama 2026

    LA CHORRERA, PANAMA

    05.30.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. Army Sgt. Christopher Svatek, a combat medic specialist, assigned to the Medical Element of Joint Task Force-Bravo's Army Forces Battalion, assesses a local community member during Tour Firmeza: del West in La Chorrera, Panama, May 30, 2026. Tour Firmeza highlights the enduring U.S. and Panamanian partnership as U.S. service members, alongside Policia Nacional de Panamá, Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, and Servicio Nacional de Fronteras, collaborate and engage with the Panamanian public.
    (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 10:31
    Photo ID: 9717739
    VIRIN: 260530-A-WU359-7519
    Resolution: 6561x4374
    Size: 7.8 MB
    Location: LA CHORRERA, PA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Tour Firmeza: del West Panama 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Oshon Trowbridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Tour Firmeza: del West Panama 2026
    Tour Firmeza: del West Panama 2026
    Tour Firmeza: del West Panama 2026
    Tour Firmeza: del West Panama 2026
    Tour Firmeza: del West Panama 2026
    Tour Firmeza: del West Panama 2026
    Tour Firmeza: del West Panama 2026
    Tour Firmeza: del West Panama 2026

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    JSCG-P, JTF-B, Partnership, Tour Firmeza, SOUTHCOM

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