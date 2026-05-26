Tour Firmeza: del West Panama 2026

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U.S. Army Sgt. Christopher Svatek, a combat medic specialist, assigned to the Medical Element of Joint Task Force-Bravo's Army Forces Battalion, assesses a local community member during Tour Firmeza: del West in La Chorrera, Panama, May 30, 2026. Tour Firmeza highlights the enduring U.S. and Panamanian partnership as U.S. service members, alongside Policia Nacional de Panamá, Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, and Servicio Nacional de Fronteras, collaborate and engage with the Panamanian public.

(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)