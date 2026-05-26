36th Infantry Regiment Soldiers conduct base defense training at NSTA, Bulgaria

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 571st Sapper Company, 16th Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Division perform roaming patrols during a base defense training exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, May 29, 2026. The base defense training exercise improves operational readiness by reinforcing tactical response procedures, communication, and installation security operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Alexandria Romanack)