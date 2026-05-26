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    36th Infantry Regiment Soldiers conduct base defense training at NSTA, Bulgaria [Image 3 of 5]

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    36th Infantry Regiment Soldiers conduct base defense training at NSTA, Bulgaria

    BULGARIA

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Alex Romanack 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division prepare their gear during a base defense training exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, May 29, 2026. The base defense training exercise improves operational readiness by reinforcing tactical response procedures, communication, and installation security operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Alexandria Romanack)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 07:34
    Photo ID: 9717563
    VIRIN: 260528-A-ER934-7294
    Resolution: 6149x4099
    Size: 5.76 MB
    Location: BG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 36th Infantry Regiment Soldiers conduct base defense training at NSTA, Bulgaria [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Alex Romanack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    36th Infantry Regiment Soldiers conduct base defense training at NSTA, Bulgaria
    36th Infantry Regiment Soldiers conduct base defense training at NSTA, Bulgaria
    36th Infantry Regiment Soldiers conduct base defense training at NSTA, Bulgaria
    36th Infantry Regiment Soldiers conduct base defense training at NSTA, Bulgaria
    36th Infantry Regiment Soldiers conduct base defense training at NSTA, Bulgaria

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    366thMPAD26, StrongerTogether, VCorps, 36thInfantryRegiment, 1AD

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