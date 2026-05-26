36th Infantry Regiment Soldiers conduct base defense training at NSTA, Bulgaria

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division prepare their gear during a base defense training exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, May 29, 2026. The base defense training exercise improves operational readiness by reinforcing tactical response procedures, communication, and installation security operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Alexandria Romanack)