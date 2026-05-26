U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division prepare their gear during a base defense training exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, May 29, 2026. The base defense training exercise improves operational readiness by reinforcing tactical response procedures, communication, and installation security operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Alexandria Romanack)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 07:34
|Photo ID:
|9717563
|VIRIN:
|260528-A-ER934-7294
|Resolution:
|6149x4099
|Size:
|5.76 MB
|Location:
|BG
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36th Infantry Regiment Soldiers conduct base defense training at NSTA, Bulgaria [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Alex Romanack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.