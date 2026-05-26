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    36th Infantry Regiment Soldiers support readiness in Bulgaria [Image 2 of 5]

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    36th Infantry Regiment Soldiers support readiness in Bulgaria

    NOVO SELO, BULGARIA

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Spc. Thomas Madrzak 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army combat medic Drew Hanny, left, and Sgt. Carter Brisco, assigned to 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division, conducts an equipment check inside a frontline ambulance to prepare for tank gunnery training at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, May 28, 2026. The training allowed armored crews to build proficiency, strengthen crew cohesion and demonstrate readiness in support of NATO deterrence efforts along the eastern flank. (U.S. Army photo by Spc Thomas Madrzak)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 07:34
    Photo ID: 9717556
    VIRIN: 260529-A-SG940-2374
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: NOVO SELO, BG
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 36th Infantry Regiment Soldiers support readiness in Bulgaria [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Thomas Madrzak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    36th Infantry Regiment Soldiers support readiness in Bulgaria
    36th Infantry Regiment Soldiers support readiness in Bulgaria
    36th Infantry Regiment Soldiers support readiness in Bulgaria
    36th Infantry Regiment Soldiers support readiness in Bulgaria
    36th Infantry Regiment Soldiers support readiness in Bulgaria

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