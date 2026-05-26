36th Infantry Regiment Soldiers support readiness in Bulgaria

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U.S. Army combat medic Drew Hanny, left, and Sgt. Carter Brisco, assigned to 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division, conducts an equipment check inside a frontline ambulance to prepare for tank gunnery training at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, May 28, 2026. The training allowed armored crews to build proficiency, strengthen crew cohesion and demonstrate readiness in support of NATO deterrence efforts along the eastern flank. (U.S. Army photo by Spc Thomas Madrzak)