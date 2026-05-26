U.S. Army Spc. Andrew Whitlatch, left, and Sgt. Lamar Upshaw, assigned to B Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division, marks a bunker after engaging the position during squad-level training at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, May 28, 2026. The training gave infantry Soldiers an opportunity to practice movement, communication and small-unit leadership while preparing teams to operate effectively in realistic training scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Madrzak)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 07:34
|Photo ID:
|9717552
|VIRIN:
|260529-A-SG940-8056
|Resolution:
|5495x3663
|Size:
|7.18 MB
|Location:
|NOVO SELO, BG
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36th Infantry Regiment Soldiers support readiness in Bulgaria [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Thomas Madrzak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.