36th Infantry Regiment Soldiers support readiness in Bulgaria

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U.S. Army Spc. Andrew Whitlatch, left, and Sgt. Lamar Upshaw, assigned to B Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division, marks a bunker after engaging the position during squad-level training at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, May 28, 2026. The training gave infantry Soldiers an opportunity to practice movement, communication and small-unit leadership while preparing teams to operate effectively in realistic training scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Madrzak)