U.S. Army Cpl. Joel Silva, a radio telephone operator assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division, conducts dry fire to prepare for a squad live fire exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, May 28, 2026. The training allowed infantry Soldiers to practice movement, communication, and small-unit leadership, preparing team leaders and squad leaders to direct Soldiers through real-world scenarios. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Alexandria Romanack)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 07:34
|Photo ID:
|9717549
|VIRIN:
|260527-A-ER934-2003
|Resolution:
|6442x4295
|Size:
|4.57 MB
|Location:
|BG
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36th Infantry Regiment Soldiers support readiness at NSTA, Bulgaria [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Alex Romanack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.