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    36th Infantry Regiment Soldiers support readiness at NSTA, Bulgaria [Image 4 of 5]

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    36th Infantry Regiment Soldiers support readiness at NSTA, Bulgaria

    BULGARIA

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Alex Romanack 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Spc. Bon Akeya, left, and Sgt. Trenton Vagts, a crew-served gun team assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division, conduct dry fire to prepare for a squad live fire exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, May 28, 2026. The training allowed infantry Soldiers to practice movement, communication, and small-unit leadership, preparing team leaders and squad leaders to direct Soldiers through real-world scenarios. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Alexandria Romanack)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 07:34
    Photo ID: 9717548
    VIRIN: 260527-A-ER934-5660
    Resolution: 6602x4401
    Size: 4.6 MB
    Location: BG
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 36th Infantry Regiment Soldiers support readiness at NSTA, Bulgaria [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Alex Romanack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    36th Infantry Regiment Soldiers support readiness at NSTA, Bulgaria
    36th Infantry Regiment Soldiers support readiness at NSTA, Bulgaria
    36th Infantry Regiment Soldiers support readiness at NSTA, Bulgaria
    36th Infantry Regiment Soldiers support readiness at NSTA, Bulgaria
    36th Infantry Regiment Soldiers support readiness at NSTA, Bulgaria

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