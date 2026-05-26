36th Infantry Regiment Soldiers support readiness at NSTA, Bulgaria

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U.S. Army Spc. Bon Akeya, left, and Sgt. Trenton Vagts, a crew-served gun team assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division, conduct dry fire to prepare for a squad live fire exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, May 28, 2026. The training allowed infantry Soldiers to practice movement, communication, and small-unit leadership, preparing team leaders and squad leaders to direct Soldiers through real-world scenarios. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Alexandria Romanack)