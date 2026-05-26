(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Blaz Chapel breaks ground and receives blessing [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Camp Blaz Chapel breaks ground and receives blessing

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Ryan Little 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Military Chaplains from across the joint force on Guam join together to deliver a blessing to the construction site of the future Camp Blaz Chapel, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, May 27, 2026. The chapel will be a place of worship for all service members, family members, and civilian employees at Camp Blaz. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Little)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 00:34
    Photo ID: 9717407
    VIRIN: 260527-M-YQ372-1098
    Resolution: 6670x4449
    Size: 7.15 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Blaz Chapel breaks ground and receives blessing [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Ryan Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Blaz Chapel breaks ground and receives blessing
    Camp Blaz Chapel breaks ground and receives blessing
    Camp Blaz Chapel breaks ground and receives blessing
    Camp Blaz Chapel breaks ground and receives blessing
    Camp Blaz Chapel breaks ground and receives blessing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCIPAC
    Camp Blaz
    Chaplain
    Chapel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery