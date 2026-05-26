Camp Blaz Chapel breaks ground and receives blessing

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U.S. Military Chaplains from across the joint force on Guam join together to deliver a blessing to the construction site of the future Camp Blaz Chapel, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, May 27, 2026. The chapel will be a place of worship for all service members, family members, and civilian employees at Camp Blaz. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Little)