USS Jefferson City returns to port

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260428-N-ZZ999-1381 NAVAL BASE GUAM (Apr. 28, 2026) – Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) conduct mooring operations at Naval Base Guam, Apr. 28, 2026. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, USS Jefferson City is one of five forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines are the backbone of the Navy’s submarine force. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, helping to reaffirm the submarine force's forward-deployed presence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Electrician’s Mate Nuclear 2nd Class Michael Orourke)