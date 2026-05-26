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    USS Jefferson City returns to port [Image 1 of 3]

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    USS Jefferson City returns to port

    GUAM

    04.27.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Orourke 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    260428-N-ZZ999-1379 NAVAL BASE GUAM (Apr. 28, 2026) – the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) transits Apra Harbor, Naval Base Guam, Apr. 28, 2026. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, USS Jefferson City is one of five forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines are the backbone of the Navy’s submarine force. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, helping to reaffirm the submarine force's forward-deployed presence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Electrician’s Mate Nuclear 2nd Class Michael Orourke)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.31.2026 23:30
    Photo ID: 9717400
    VIRIN: 260428-N-JI554-1379
    Resolution: 1430x858
    Size: 279.56 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Jefferson City returns to port [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Michael Orourke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Jefferson City (SSN 759)
    Submarine Squadron 15

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